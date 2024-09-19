Major call for shift towards defence-focused advanced manufacturing practices made at DVD 2024

“We need to move from a supply chain that delivers value for money to one that delivers value for defence.”

That was the message from Major General Phil Prosser, director joint support for UK Strategic Command, speaking at DVD 2024 at UTAC Millbrook. Prosser was advocating “advanced manufacturing” as a way to meet both current defence needs, but as importantly, to meet the defence needs of the military of our short-to-medium-term future.

Advanced manufacturing is a blanket term for using state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies and processes, from 3D printing close to the theatre of use, to lowering the time from prototyping to