Additional enhanced Msta-S howitzers roll off the assembly line

Uraltransmash has produced more 2S19M2 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers for the Russian Ground Forces. (Photo: Russian MoD)

2S19M2 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers feature a new gun with a faster rate of fire than its predecessor.

More 2S19M2 Msta-S tracked 152mm self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) left the Uraltransmash assembly line on 31 May for delivery to the Russian Ground Forces.

The SPHs were ordered under the 2019-2021 state defence plan, according to Uraltransmash parent company Rostec.

It did not indicate how many 2S19M2s were in the latest batch.

The 2S19M2 has been produced since 2012 in parallel with an upgrade to the older 2S19M1. The main feature of the 2S19M2 is a 2A64M2 gun to replace the 2A64. The 2A64M2 can sustain a greater rate of fire of up to 10 rounds per minute.

Before the latest announcement, Shephard Defence Insight estimated that 180 2S19M2s had been produced, with procurement expected to continue into the 2020s.