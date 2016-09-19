AAD 2016: UN uses Shrek for Mali EOD
The UN is using recently acquired MRAPs for its EOD forces engaged in Mali, which is considered the most dangerous of all peacekeeping operations at present.
MINUSMA has a casualty rate higher than any other in this deployment and has had to take steps to improve the protection of its personnel in the face of recurring terrorist attacks.
While Cambodia and Nepal provide the personnel for the EOD units, specialist equipment is provided by the UN, most notably vehicles. In early 2014, MINUSMA received the first batch of Ukrainian made KrAZ Shrek 1 mine protected vehicles (MPV).
Jointly developed by
