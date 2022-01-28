6S19 grenade launcher enters serial production

Tyron Runflat doubles production for new order
Tyron Runflat has received a large order for its ATR Carbon system, intended for an unknown vehicle platform.
Rostec revealed on 25 January that serial production has begun of the 6S19 Balkan 40mm anti-personnel grenade launcher.
‘The design documentation for the Balkan system has been formalised and accepted by the Defense Ministry of Russia for serial production. The first serial batch has been produced,’ said Bekhan Ozdoyev, director of Rostec's Armaments, Ammunition and Special Chemicals Cluster.
The weapon is now undergoing ‘expanded operational evaluation’ by Russian troops, Rostec added in a statement.
The 6S19 grenade launcher is made by the Pribor Research and Production Association (part of the Technodinamika Group within Rostec). Its firing range is 25% longer than the in-service 30mm AGS-17 and AGS-30 grenade launchers.
Tyron Runflat has received a large order for its ATR Carbon system, intended for an unknown vehicle platform.
With the goal to develop and demonstrate the ability of autonomous platforms to travel at speeds that maintain pace with crewed vehicles in complex terrain, DARPA will conduct two field experiments this year under the RACER programme.
Acquisition by Finland of three Patria 6x6 vehicles for pre-series testing will be followed by a contract for 160 vehicles in 2023.
Croatia will pay $145.3 million for 89 Bradley M2A2 IFVs, with the US donating $51.1 million.
Autonomous systems could meet future 'last-mile' logistics requirements for the British Army, with developments ongoing under Project Theseus.
Jankel is to provide 148 seating sets to RBSL for the Challenger 3 MBT upgrade programme.