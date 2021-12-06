Zero Trust becomes an essential weapon against cyber attacks

USSOCOM orders more small SATCOM terminals
SDN-Lite is capable of operating in X-, Ku- and Ka- frequency bands.
Specialists from the US military increasingly believe that a tiered approach is necessary to combat the latest generation of cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
The latest high-priority effort is implementing the White House-mandated Zero Trust (ZT) Environment framework. The DoD aims to roll out the first-generation architecture for this concept in December 2021, putting it on the road to implementing ZT in the years ahead.
As developed by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), ZT means that a given organisation does not inherently trust any user. Trust must be continually assessed and granted in a granular fashion.
Tactical capabilities for USN F/A-18 and E/A-18G aircraft will be updated, improvemed and enhanced.
The DoD is evaluating the technical feasibility, methodologies and utility of spectrum sharing and coexistence with diverse 5G networks in a band of vital importance to commercial industry. Awards for this effort to 12 suppliers totalled $173 million.
New customisable C-UAS system is geared towards the export market with nine or ten European clients earmarked for deliveries in 2022.
EC-37B aircraft replacing EC-130Hs in USAF service will include Compass Call Baseline 4.
US-based RF data and geospatial analytics specialist covers areas of interest such as the South China Sea.