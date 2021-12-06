To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Zero Trust becomes an essential weapon against cyber attacks

6th December 2021 - 12:15 GMT | by David Walsh in Washington DC

MG Matthew Easley, head of cybersecurity and Chief Information Security Officer in the US Army. (Photo: US Army)

The DoD aims in December 2021 to begin rolling out Zero Trust architecture, as it moves away from network-centric to data-centric security models.

Specialists from the US military increasingly believe that a tiered approach is necessary to combat the latest generation of cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

The latest high-priority effort is implementing the White House-mandated Zero Trust (ZT) Environment framework. The DoD aims to roll out the first-generation architecture for this concept in December 2021, putting it on the road to implementing ZT in the years ahead.

As developed by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), ZT means that a given organisation does not inherently trust any user. Trust must be continually assessed and granted in a granular fashion.

In guidance released …

