VSI receives Danish F-16 night vision contract

Vision Systems International (VSI) has announced that it has been awarded a contract from the Royal Danish Air Force (RDAF) to provide its Night Vision Cueing and Display-Aviator's Night Vision Imaging Systems (NVCD-ANVIS) technology, the night module for the Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS).

The company said in a 27 September statement that the RDAF will use the NVCD-ANVIS to enhance its F-16 night-attack capability, for both air-to-air and air-to-ground operations.



According to VSI, the NVCD-ANVIS technology enables night-time target acquisition capabilities through the display of JHMCS targeting cues and aircraft performance parameters directly on the Night Vision Goggles (NVG) image, allowing the pilot to accurately cue onboard weapons and sensors against enemy aircraft and ground targets without the need to aggressively turn the aircraft or place the target in a Head-Up Display (HUD) field-of-view for designation. The use of the NVCD-ANVIS necessitates no changes to the JHMCS, or to the aircraft's hardware or software.



The RDAF conducted flight tests with the system to demonstrate the efficient integration of NVGs with JHMCS during 300 hours of flight operations over Libya during their participation in Unified Protector 2011.



The RDAF is VSI's first international customer for the NVCD-ANVIS technology.