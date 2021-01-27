Digital Battlespace

Viasat surges Link 16 radio production

27th January 2021 - 09:10 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Run rates for BATS-D, KOR-24A and the newest BATS-E system are growing in response to heightened demand.

Viasat is increasing Link 16 tactical data link radio production to more than 200 units per month, so as to meet existing demand and pending orders from the DoD and international defence customers, the US-based company announced on 26 January.

A surge in interest is ‘seen most dominantly in Viasat's ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace