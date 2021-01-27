Digital Battlespace
Viasat surges Link 16 radio production
Viasat is increasing Link 16 tactical data link radio production to more than 200 units per month, so as to meet existing demand and pending orders from the DoD and international defence customers, the US-based company announced on 26 January.
A surge in interest is ‘seen most dominantly in Viasat's ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Navy Multiband Terminal production continues with new order
Raytheon to make more SATCOM terminals for USN.
-
Lot 12 F-35s to include RF countermeasures from BAE Systems
Latest contract modification for F-35 EW suite continues relationship dating back to 2005.
-
US Army places another IMBITR order
Thales two-channel handheld radio underwent operational tests with US Army in January 2021.
-
Talios passes its baptism of fire
French optronic targeting pod makes its operational debut in strikes against ISIS.
-
Germany to receive VSAT terminals
Deal for NSSLGlobal follows long-term framework agreement in 2020.
-
Hensoldt eyes laser-based countermeasures with Fraunhofer tie-up
Robust laser applications are being developed for self-protection and reconnaissance systems.