Viasat surges Link 16 radio production

Run rates for BATS-D, KOR-24A and the newest BATS-E system are growing in response to heightened demand.

Viasat is increasing Link 16 tactical data link radio production to more than 200 units per month, so as to meet existing demand and pending orders from the DoD and international defence customers, the US-based company announced on 26 January.

A surge in interest is ‘seen most dominantly in Viasat's ...