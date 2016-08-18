ViaSat introduces KG-142 encryptor

Rafael enhances Drone Dome with CRFS's RFeye technology
Rafael has successfully integrated CRFS's RFeye technology into its Drone Dome solution, enhancing detection and geolocation capabilities for countering hostile UAVs.
ViaSat has expanded its ‘edge to cloud’ network encryption portfolio with the introduction of the KG-142 encryptor, the company announced on 16 August.
The KG-142 is a 100 Gbps Type 1 Ethernet encryptor delivering faster speeds and significant improvements in network performance. The system will allow government users to better meet bandwidth and security needs for cloud computing and real-time data transmission across the battlespace.
According to ViaSat, the KG-142 delivers the encryption power of ten separate 10 Gbps encryptors in a single rack unit, increasing scalability, and minimising network overhead for Layer 2 Ethernet communications up to Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information.
Jerry Goodwin, chief operating officer, government systems division, ViaSat, said: ‘When it comes to secure networking, ViaSat has a clear competitive advantage in providing innovative and network-efficient ‘edge to cloud’ encryption solutions to the US government.
‘We are committed to lead the market with our Type 1 network encryptors, enabling warfighters to securely access classified communications across the entire battlespace. From the KG-142 to the KG-250XS to our Type 1 embeddable security modules, we are providing best-in-class solutions that meet the evolving communications needs of our forces.’
NSA certification for KG-142 is expected by October 2016.
