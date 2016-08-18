ViaSat introduces KG-142 encryptor

ViaSat has expanded its ‘edge to cloud’ network encryption portfolio with the introduction of the KG-142 encryptor, the company announced on 16 August.

The KG-142 is a 100 Gbps Type 1 Ethernet encryptor delivering faster speeds and significant improvements in network performance. The system will allow government users to better meet bandwidth and security needs for cloud computing and real-time data transmission across the battlespace.

According to ViaSat, the KG-142 delivers the encryption power of ten separate 10 Gbps encryptors in a single rack unit, increasing scalability, and minimising network overhead for Layer 2 Ethernet communications up to Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information.

Jerry Goodwin, chief operating officer, government systems division, ViaSat, said: ‘When it comes to secure networking, ViaSat has a clear competitive advantage in providing innovative and network-efficient ‘edge to cloud’ encryption solutions to the US government.

‘We are committed to lead the market with our Type 1 network encryptors, enabling warfighters to securely access classified communications across the entire battlespace. From the KG-142 to the KG-250XS to our Type 1 embeddable security modules, we are providing best-in-class solutions that meet the evolving communications needs of our forces.’

NSA certification for KG-142 is expected by October 2016.