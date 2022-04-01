‘Various’ FMS customers to receive AN/TPQ-53 counterfire target acquisition radar

Lockheed Martin is to provide full-rate production AN/TPQ-53 radar systems, plus associated spare parts and services, to ‘various’ unnamed FMS customers under a new $3.27 billion contract announced by the DoD on 31 March.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, previous FMS orders for AN/TPQ-53 included Saudi Arabia (26 units) and Singapore (six), but the DoD did not disclose of these countries are included in the latest contract.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of 30 March 2027.

US Army Contracting Command awarded the FMS deal.

The AN/TPQ-53 counterfire target acquisition radar can track incoming rounds at a range of 60km when using its 90° search mode or at 20km range when performing a 360° search.

In C-UAS mode, an IFF interrogator tracks suspicious aircraft and the signal processor allows the system to perform counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar (C-RAM) and C-UAS tasks simultaneously.