Digital Battlespace

USSOCOM orders SATCOM equipment from GATR

4th August 2020 - 11:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Cubic Corporation subsidiary GATR Technologies has received a $172 million contract with five one-year ordering periods, to provide US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) with SATCOM terminals and associated equipment.

The contract, announced by the DoD on 3 August, includes procurement of 1.2m and 2.4m Ground Antenna Transmit and ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace