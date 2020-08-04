Digital Battlespace
USSOCOM orders SATCOM equipment from GATR
Cubic Corporation subsidiary GATR Technologies has received a $172 million contract with five one-year ordering periods, to provide US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) with SATCOM terminals and associated equipment.
The contract, announced by the DoD on 3 August, includes procurement of 1.2m and 2.4m Ground Antenna Transmit and ...
