USSOCOM orders more Falcon IV radios

Falcon IV AN/PRC-167 radio. (Photo: L3Harris)

Modification raises the overall contract value for USSOCOM manpack radios to more than $550 million.

US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has awarded an contract modification worth $297.2 million for L3Harris to continue providing its Falcon IV AN/PRC-167 radio as the Special Operations Forces Tactical Communications Next Generation Manpack (STC NGMP) system.

The modification increases the IDIQ contract ceiling to $552.2 million, the DoD noted on 11 February.

The original $255 million contract was issued in June 2017.

According to L3Harris, the AN/PRC-167 is a Mobile User Objective System-ready manpack radio that ‘overcomes extreme distances, geographical barriers and adversarial EW aggression to provide robust and simultaneous, fully redundant dual-channel connectivity’.

An external mission module hardware interface also allows users to quickly add options including full-motion video, ISR capabilities and other emerging technologies.