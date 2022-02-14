USSOCOM orders more Falcon IV radios

Indra eyes its chances with narrow-band SATCOM via Internet of Things
By acquiring a stake in fellow Spanish company Sateliot, Indra hopes to exploit defence SATCOM opportunities using the Internet of Things.
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has awarded an contract modification worth $297.2 million for L3Harris to continue providing its Falcon IV AN/PRC-167 radio as the Special Operations Forces Tactical Communications Next Generation Manpack (STC NGMP) system.
The modification increases the IDIQ contract ceiling to $552.2 million, the DoD noted on 11 February.
The original $255 million contract was issued in June 2017.
According to L3Harris, the AN/PRC-167 is a Mobile User Objective System-ready manpack radio that ‘overcomes extreme distances, geographical barriers and adversarial EW aggression to provide robust and simultaneous, fully redundant dual-channel connectivity’.
An external mission module hardware interface also allows users to quickly add options including full-motion video, ISR capabilities and other emerging technologies.
The Five Eyes arrangement has been a lynchpin of military interoperability but with new threats and emerging technologies, is it still fit for purpose?
In the first episode of series three of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we look at how the partnership enhances military interoperability.
Raytheon has completed thermal vacuum tests of its sensor payload aboard the next-generation US geosynchronous missile warning satellite.
The fifth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit satellite has been accepted into service with the US Space Force.
Boeing is providing engineering services and supplies for the P-8A Acoustic Operational Flight Program.