USN picks partner for EW simulator maintenance

USN orders relay ground stations for Pacific missile defence
Relay ground stations are a component of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution system to overhaul US missile warning and missile defence systems.
Northrop Grumman subsidiary Amherst Systems is to conduct engineering maintenance and repair of Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator (CEESIM) and Advanced Multiple Emitter Simulator systems and subsystems, in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Multi-Spectral Electronic Warfare System Support activity and FMS customers.
Work on a $11.97 million IDIQ contract from the USN is expected to be completed in April 2027, the DoD announced on 15 April.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator (CEESIM) family of simulators is designed for use in development, testing, maintenance and training support of airborne, land, shipboard and space-based EW sensors, ECM systems and ESM systems.
CEESIM provides high-fidelity, static and dynamic real-time RF signal stimulus for hardware-in-the-loop, standalone and man-in-the-loop applications. Available system outputs include digital, video, IF/RF injection and RF radiation.
