USN picks Northrop Grumman for LAIRCM production and support

The USN requires the latest technology to protect aircraft from surface-to-air missiles. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

The latest version of the LAIRCM system will be installed on USN and allied aircraft.

Northrop Grumman is working on a $115 million production contract from the USN for large aircraft IR countermeasures (LAIRCM) systems.

The company will integrate the latest version of its LAIRCM system onto rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft flown by the USN, as well as aircraft operated by allied nations.

The LAIRCM system for the USN combines an advanced IR missile warning system and directed laser countermeasures to defeat SAMs.

Northrop Grumman was also recently awarded contracts for integration, sustainment and support of USN LAIRCM equipment, including the AN/AAQ-24(V) laser-based system.

