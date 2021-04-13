USN picks Northrop Grumman for LAIRCM production and support

Imenco unveils military-approved PTZ camera
New ODIN camera features 30x optical zoom, with 16x digital zoom and ultra-low light sensitivity in colour day mode.
Northrop Grumman is working on a $115 million production contract from the USN for large aircraft IR countermeasures (LAIRCM) systems.
The company will integrate the latest version of its LAIRCM system onto rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft flown by the USN, as well as aircraft operated by allied nations.
The LAIRCM system for the USN combines an advanced IR missile warning system and directed laser countermeasures to defeat SAMs.
Northrop Grumman was also recently awarded contracts for integration, sustainment and support of USN LAIRCM equipment, including the AN/AAQ-24(V) laser-based system.
Successful docking paves the way for future on-orbit and life-extension services through robotics, says Northrop Grumman.
Israeli-made missile protection system will be installed on the latest Airbus A330 tanker/transport aircraft ordered by NATO.
Naval Surface Warfare Center experts gain hands-on experience with the AN/TPS-80 in integrated test evaluations.
Rafael may combine software-defined radio communications with unmanned aerial capabilities from Aeronautics.
The ACURL lab at Eglin AFB plays an important role in the F-35 programme.