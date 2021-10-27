USN orders spare parts for EO sensors

Sea Star Safire III thermal-imaging system on the USN aircraft carrier USS Dwight Eisenhower. (Photo: USN)

Teldeyne FLIR to provide spare parts for four different EO systems.

Teledyne FLIR is to provide the USN with spare parts for Sea Star Safire III, Brite Star II, Maritime 380HD and TacFLIR 380-HD EO sensor systems, the DoD announced on 26 October.

Work under a sole-source $43.94 million contract, awarded by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is scheduled for completion by March 2027.

As the naval variant of the Star Safire system, Sea Star Safire III is being installed on USN Littoral Combat Ships. It has also been ordered by the Brazilian and Danish navies, Shephard Defence Insight notes.

Brite Star II is a variant of the Brite Star laser designation system. It includes a five-field of view (FOV), large-format thermal imager with a variable zoom setting; and a three-FOV, three-chip colour daylight camera.

TacFLIR 380-HD is an all-digital ISTAR sensor originally designed for land vehicle applications.