​USN orders integrated air and missile defence radars from Raytheon

Save this for later

US Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded Raytheon Missiles & Defense a $125.88 million contract modification to provide six Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar (EASR) low-rate initial production units.

Raytheon will produce four AN/SPY-6(V)2 rotating radars for air and missile defence, plus two AN/SPY-6(V)3 static radars.

The former will be deployed on the America-class amphibious assault ship USS ...