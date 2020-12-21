Digital Battlespace

USN jammer development continues with latest contract award

21st December 2020

L3Harris Technologies will support engineering and manufacturing development of Next Generation Jammer-Low Band.

L3Harris Technologies has received a $495.53 million contract from US Naval Air Systems Command to produce and deliver equipment under the Next Generation Jammer-Low Band (NGJ-LB) programme. 

In support of  NGJ-LB engineering and manufacturing development, the company will supply ten pod simulators, eight operational prototype pods, four jettison ...

