USN jammer development continues with latest contract award

L3Harris Technologies will support engineering and manufacturing development of Next Generation Jammer-Low Band.

L3Harris Technologies has received a $495.53 million contract from US Naval Air Systems Command to produce and deliver equipment under the Next Generation Jammer-Low Band (NGJ-LB) programme.

In support of NGJ-LB engineering and manufacturing development, the company will supply ten pod simulators, eight operational prototype pods, four jettison ...