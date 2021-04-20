USMC orders more enhanced night-vision devices

A view through the Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle at night. (Photo: USMC/Sgt Kirstin Spanu)

Elbit Systems of America will provide more equipment to meet the USMC Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle requirement.

The US subsidiary of Elbit Systems on 20 April announced another order from the USMC under the Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle (SBNVG) IDIQ contract.

Elbit Systems of America will supply night-vision systems and ‘various spare components’ to the USMC under the latest $41 million order, with deliveries until March 2022.

The USMC will receive high-performance, white phosphor image intensifier binoculars, modular uncooled thermal imaging sensors and common external power supplies.

‘Marines need to quickly understand their surroundings and act to engage their targets – no matter the light conditions – and Elbit Systems of America's SBNVG provides this power in a lightweight, adjustable system that is an ideal upgrade,’ claimed Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America.

The latest order is part of a $249 million, five-year IDIQ contract issued by the USMC in September 2019. The original recipient was the Night Vision business of L3Harris Technologies, but this company was acquired shortly afterwards by Elbit Systems of America.

The SBNVG acquisition strategy is to procure devices incrementally and concurrently as the USMC looks toward future technologies.

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.