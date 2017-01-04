USAF releases JSTARS Recap RFP

The US Air Force has released the development request for proposal (RFP) for the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) Recapitalization programme.

JSTARS provides airborne battle management command and control of joint and coalition forces, as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance information about ground movements to detect and track enemy forces.

The RFP includes all aspects of the system, including the airframe, radar, communication systems and battle management command and control suite. The programme is seeking three engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) JSTARS Recap weapon systems for testing, with contract options for low-rate initial production for two more weapon systems and full-rate production of lots 1-3 for four additional weapon systems each, for a total of 17 aircraft.

Options are also included for ground support systems, such as training systems, mission planning and processing systems, system integration labs, support equipment and spares.

An 11-month pre-EMD effort has recently been completed with Northrop Grumman, Boeing and Lockheed Martin, in order to help assess the maturity of subsystem technology, reduce weapon system integration risk and provide information for the RFP.

Risk reduction efforts continue with Northrop Grumman Mission Systems and Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems pursuing nonrecurring hardware and software engineering activities to ensure radars are scaled to meet JSTARS Recap specific requirements.

The proposal solicitation will be an open competition with an anticipated contract award in 2018. Initial operational capability is expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.