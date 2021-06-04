USAF and industry research cognitive algorithms for contested environments

Arctic SATCOM moves into the spotlight
Countries in the Arctic region are positioning themselves to maximise levels in connectivity across the High North, as their armed forces look to assert influence across the strategically important region.
The USAF Research Laboratory has picked Black River Systems as its industry partner to research and develop prototype software and hardware for the Cognitive Algorithms for SIGINT Contested and Degraded Environments (CASCADE) initiative.
Work on the $11.97 million contract is scheduled to end by June 2025, the DoD announced on 3 June.
‘The scope of this effort is to research unique and innovative techniques and algorithms that provide the identification, collection, processing, and exploitation of electronic communication signals in a moderate to dense co-channel environment,’ the DoD noted.
The R&D effort also includes evaluation of technologies within the Open Architecture Technology Laboratory, to validate the viability of developed capabilities for transition into USAF ISR enterprise.
‘This effort will also encompass the development of hardware and software prototype capabilities at the Rome Research Site and at the Stockbridge Experimentation and Test Facility for open-air calibration and testing to assess both SIGINT and cyber systems and techniques,’ the DoD added.
DoD Enterprise Software Agreement provides licenses for military users to access Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure.
Textron receives a contract to continue providing OSRVT and SPOT video terminal units.
Honeywell develops a version of its JetWave solution for the Airborne Mission Networking communications suite.
The US Army and USAF are exploring how optical beamforming antenna technology can be used to transmit data at high speed over commercial and military satellites.