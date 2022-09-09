To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Navy turns to Raytheon for continued F/A-18 radar support

9th September 2022 - 15:46 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

APG-73 radar for F/A-18. (Photo: Raytheon)

Raytheon will carry on repairing AN/APG-65 and AN/APG-73 radar systems for the USN.

Raytheon has obtained a $37.67 million ceiling-priced delivery order from the USN under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement to repair legacy AN/APG-65 and AN/APG-73 radar systems that equip F/A-18 aircraft.

The delivery order from Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support ‘does not include an option period’, the DoD noted on 7 September.

All work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, for completion by October 2024.

The APG-65 radar and its newer APG-73 variant are all-weather, multi-mode, multi-waveform search-and-track sensors that use programmable digital processors to provide the features and flexibility required for air-to-air and air-to-surface missions.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us