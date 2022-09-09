US Navy turns to Raytheon for continued F/A-18 radar support

Raytheon has obtained a $37.67 million ceiling-priced delivery order from the USN under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement to repair legacy AN/APG-65 and AN/APG-73 radar systems that equip F/A-18 aircraft.

The delivery order from Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support ‘does not include an option period’, the DoD noted on 7 September.

All work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, for completion by October 2024.

The APG-65 radar and its newer APG-73 variant are all-weather, multi-mode, multi-waveform search-and-track sensors that use programmable digital processors to provide the features and flexibility required for air-to-air and air-to-surface missions.