US Navy turns to Raytheon for continued F/A-18 radar support
Raytheon has obtained a $37.67 million ceiling-priced delivery order from the USN under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement to repair legacy AN/APG-65 and AN/APG-73 radar systems that equip F/A-18 aircraft.
The delivery order from Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support ‘does not include an option period’, the DoD noted on 7 September.
All work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, for completion by October 2024.
The APG-65 radar and its newer APG-73 variant are all-weather, multi-mode, multi-waveform search-and-track sensors that use programmable digital processors to provide the features and flexibility required for air-to-air and air-to-surface missions.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Collins Aerospace continues US Army HMS Manpack modernisation
Collins Aerospace has received a further order to provide its AN/PRC-162 ground radio under the US Army HMS programme.
-
US Army awards Silvus Technologies order to provide StreamCaster radios
StreamCaster mobile ad hoc network (MANET) radios were selected for Stryker Brigade Combat Teams in Capability Set 23.
-
US battle labs assess AI-based programme for airspace deconfliction
The USAF and US Army partnership assessed Raytheon Corporation's AI solution that was designed to solve the problem of airspace deconfliction.
-
IAI continues Asian push with counter-UAS deal
IAI is providing ‘several dozen’ DroneGuard ComJam systems to an unnamed Asian customer.