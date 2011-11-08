To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Marine Corps buys MONAX

8th November 2011 - 17:32 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The US Marine Corps has acquired the MONAX tactical Smartphone network developed by Lockheed Martin to support their humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission exercises, according to a company statement issued 8 November 2011.

According to Lockheed Martin, the Marine Corps Forces Pacific Experimentation Center has acquired the MONAX system, which the Office of Naval Research purchased. MONAX is a portable private 4G network that provides voice, data and video services through commercial Smartphone technologies.

The secure broadband network system can be used anywhere. It is designed to ‘connect off-the-shelf Smartphones to a cellular base station infrastructure, enabling users to securely send and receive data rich information to its users. By using a secure RF Link, communications are protected through strong exportable encryption enabling the transfer of pertinent and sensitive information. MONAX can connect hundreds of users to a single base station, which is more than normal commercial carrier limits of approximately 40 per sector.’

