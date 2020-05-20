​US-fielded EW systems to undergo LVC tests

Save this for later

Mercer University in Warner Robins, Georgia, is to provide LVC closed-loop engineering test and evaluation of newly developed EW systems for the USAF, under a $9.04 million task order.

The order ‘provides integration of gold-standard intelligence community threat definitions into the Electronic Warfare and Avionics Integrated Support Facility’, the DoD announced on 18 May.

The LVC closed-loop test and evaluation will inform the baseline capability. The activity will also help the USAF to identify growth areas for improving operational survivability and reliability of fielded EW systems in support of airborne US warfighters.

Work will be performed in Warner Robins, Georgia, and is expected for completion by mid-May 2022.