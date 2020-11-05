Digital Battlespace

US Army turns to small businesses for help on EW technology development

5th November 2020 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Prototypes to address gaps in US Army warfighter technology

The US Army has picked nine small businesses and non-profit research institution partners to continue developing technologies in seven categories of network operations.

Contracts worth up to $1.1 million apiece have been awarded under a Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer. Each recipient will spend six to 18 months ...

