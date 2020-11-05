Digital Battlespace
US Army turns to small businesses for help on EW technology development
The US Army has picked nine small businesses and non-profit research institution partners to continue developing technologies in seven categories of network operations.
Contracts worth up to $1.1 million apiece have been awarded under a Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer. Each recipient will spend six to 18 months ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
PREMIUM: US Army networking to improve with next Capability Set
Capability Set 23 is intended to increase capacity, resiliency and convergence of the network
-
MARSS showcases NiDAR in US
Trial successfully demonstrates C-UAS capabilities, says UK company
-
PREMIUM: Australia to invest in laser technologies
Australia is looking into how to utilise directed-energy weapons and how to protect against such devices
-
Lyncea BMS to include Link 22
Link 22 allows exchange of tactical data with all sea surface, subsea, airborne, land and space platforms
-
PREMIUM: MADL becomes a universal translator
Waveform used by the F-35 is being upgraded to ensure compatibility with the emerging ABMS concept from the USAF
-
Portugal moves closer to integrated national air defence
C2 system allows information to flow in real time between the Portuguese Army and Air Force