US Army selects Northrop Grumman ground sensor systems

Northrop Grumman has announced that it has been selected by the US Army to provide its Scorpion and Scorpion II Unattended Ground Sensor (UGS) systems to protect soldiers with a remote persistent unattended surveillance capability for improved situational awareness and actionable intelligence. The company made the announcement 9 April, 2012.

The Scorpion UGS systems are designed to provide persistent surveillance for situational awareness, remote area monitoring and perimeter security. The systems have been deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan, and according to the company, the new contract ‘supports existing systems and enables multiple organisations to combine their requirements for new systems, saving money for the US government’.



Under the terms of this indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract, Northrop Grumman will provide Scorpion and Scorpion II wired and wireless UGS systems and support services over a five-year period.



Northrop Grumman said the Scorpion II system uses seismic, magnetic and/or passive infrared sensors to cue long range, short range and point blank-range thermal or day cameras to detect and assess potential threats. Combining unmatched wireless day and night imagery performance with significantly reduced size and weight, the system makes portability and concealment faster, safer and lower in power consumption and lengthening mission life.