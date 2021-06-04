US Army to receive more soldier-borne video terminals

Arctic SATCOM moves into the spotlight
Countries in the Arctic region are positioning themselves to maximise levels in connectivity across the High North, as their armed forces look to assert influence across the strategically important region.
Sole bidder Textron has received a $92.53 million contract to provide more One System Remote Video Terminal (OSRVT) and Soldier Portable OSRVT (SPOT) units for the US Army.
It will also provide contractor logistics support and complete work by 7 February 2024, the DoD noted in a 3 June announcement.
Textron has delivered the OSRVT since 2011 under a programme of record. Users include the US Army, USMC and SOF.
OSRVT delivers full-motion video, images and critical geospatial data from various sources ‘directly to the warfighter’s fingertips’, the company claims.
The original OSRVT has been upgraded with a bidirectional capability, upgraded software architecture and user-friendlier interface.
SPOT includes portable antennas, a multi-band transceiver and a ruggedised computer.
DoD Enterprise Software Agreement provides licenses for military users to access Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure.
The CASCADE initiative seeks to create ‘unique and innovative techniques and algorithms’ for USAF ISR platforms.
Honeywell develops a version of its JetWave solution for the Airborne Mission Networking communications suite.
The US Army and USAF are exploring how optical beamforming antenna technology can be used to transmit data at high speed over commercial and military satellites.