To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army places PRC-162 radio order

25th July 2019 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Collins Aerospace Systems has received an order from the US Army for PRC-162 software-defined ground radios for the Handheld, Manpack and Small Form Factor (HMS) programme.

This is the sixth order to be placed under the multiple award contract that the army awarded to Rockwell Collins and two other companies in 2016.

The PRC-162 is a two-channel ground radio, both man-portable and vehicle-mountable, that will enable the army to tap into next-generation communications capabilities such as the Department of Defense’s new Mobile User Objective System while maintaining interoperability with legacy waveforms.

The system’s open-architecture design also allows for software-upgradeable capabilities in the future.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us