US Army places PRC-162 radio order

Collins Aerospace Systems has received an order from the US Army for PRC-162 software-defined ground radios for the Handheld, Manpack and Small Form Factor (HMS) programme.

This is the sixth order to be placed under the multiple award contract that the army awarded to Rockwell Collins and two other companies in 2016.

The PRC-162 is a two-channel ground radio, both man-portable and vehicle-mountable, that will enable the army to tap into next-generation communications capabilities such as the Department of Defense’s new Mobile User Objective System while maintaining interoperability with legacy waveforms.

The system’s open-architecture design also allows for software-upgradeable capabilities in the future.