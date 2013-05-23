US Army orders new Tactical Ground Station system

General Dynamics C4 Systems will supply 10 vehicle-mounted Tactical Ground Station (TGS) systems to the US Army under an order announced on 22 May. The order includes options for 11 additional systems and has a value of $31.5 million with all options exercised.

The TGS system is part of the Distributed Common Ground System-Army (DCGS-A), the army's primary deployed system for posting, processing and distributing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance information in real time to intelligence analysts and commanders.



DCGS-A provides army analysts with access to more than 600 data sources and allows rapid collaboration through shared data access. The General Dynamics-built TGS-Lot D systems allow analysts to comb through millions of classified and unclassified records within minutes, providing commanders with status updates on persons of interest and imminent threats such as improvised explosive devices.



The system is interoperable with other US military, NATO and coalition ground systems, connecting intelligence analysts with information from national agencies, combatant commands, military intelligence brigades and tactical army units.

Chris Marzilli, president of General Dynamics C4 Systems, said: ‘The TGS system finds the needle in the haystack and gives commanders an unprecedented ability to make informed decisions faster.’



TGS systems have been widely deployed to forward operating bases worldwide, providing US military and coalition soldiers with critical force protection intelligence that saves lives at the tactical edge.



General Dynamics C4 Systems will deliver the first of the new TGS systems during the third quarter of 2013.