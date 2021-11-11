US Army awards support contract for SMART-T

IAI unveils multi-domain Scorpius EW system family
The new Scorpius family of systems comes in land, air, naval and training variants.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) was awarded a $13.4 million engineering services contract from the US Army for continued support of a variant of the Secure Mobile Anti-Jam Reliable Terminal Tactical (SMART-T) SATCOM system that is used by international partners.
Under the contract, RI&S will provide integrated logistics support including technical manual updates, and engineering and technical services.
According to the US Army, FMS customers for SMART-T include Canada and the Netherlands,
RI&S claims that the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) SMART-T supports field commanders with jam-resistant, multi-channel communications that have a low probability of detection with quick set-up and teardown.
A typical vehicle-mounted SMART-T application provides an extended-range capability to units operating beyond line-of-sight, allowing communications support for widely dispersed forces.
'We are the sole provider of protected AEHF terminals with more than 500 systems in the field. These critical capabilities will support the Army and our international partners for many years to come,' said Denis Donohue, VP of communications and airspace management systems at RI&S.
Tactical real-time integration via 5G of multi-spectral sensor data from multiple sources may define the future of battlefield communications.
The recently released DISA Strategy for FY2022-2024 lays out a new mission to achieve a more robust and responsive cyber force within the DoD.
German Navy completes four-year programme to add airborne ISR capability to corvettes.
The US Navy (USN) is modernising and automating its Command and Control (C2) processes in order to improve its ability to respond rapidly in a high-intensity conflict environment.
A new project between a4ESSOR and OCCAR will increase interoperability between European armed forces.