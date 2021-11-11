US Army awards support contract for SMART-T

The Secure Mobile Anti-Jam Reliable Terminal Tactical (SMART-T) satellite communication system. (Photo: US Army)

Raytheon Intelligence & Space will provide continued support to Secure Mobile Anti-Jam Reliable Tactical Terminal systems.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) was awarded a $13.4 million engineering services contract from the US Army for continued support of a variant of the Secure Mobile Anti-Jam Reliable Terminal Tactical (SMART-T) SATCOM system that is used by international partners.

Under the contract, RI&S will provide integrated logistics support including technical manual updates, and engineering and technical services.

According to the US Army, FMS customers for SMART-T include Canada and the Netherlands,

RI&S claims that the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) SMART-T supports field commanders with jam-resistant, multi-channel communications that have a low probability of detection with quick set-up and teardown.

A typical vehicle-mounted SMART-T application provides an extended-range capability to units operating beyond line-of-sight, allowing communications support for widely dispersed forces.

'We are the sole provider of protected AEHF terminals with more than 500 systems in the field. These critical capabilities will support the Army and our international partners for many years to come,' said Denis Donohue, VP of communications and airspace management systems at RI&S.