To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army awards Q-53 contracts to Lockheed Martin

6th August 2019 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Lockheed Martin will provide additional Q-53 radar systems to the US Army and enhance its capabilities under three contracts announced by the company on 5 August.

The company will improve the radar’s capabilities, extending its range and enhancing its counter-UAS (C-UAS) surveillance capabilities, as part of work to address emerging threats in the battlefield.

The Q-53 is designed to protect troops in combat by detecting, classifying, tracking and identifying the location of enemy indirect fire in either 90 or 360-degree modes.

Lockheed Martin will deliver 15 Full Rate Production systems under the new contract, bringing the number of systems in the army’s fleet to 189. The Lot 3 systems will continue to be produced using gallium nitride transmit-receive modules. This will provide the radar with additional power, reliability and the possibility for enhanced capabilities including extended range, counterfire target acquisition (CTA) and multi-mission, which delivers simultaneous CTA and air surveillance. 

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us