US Army awards Q-53 contracts to Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin will provide additional Q-53 radar systems to the US Army and enhance its capabilities under three contracts announced by the company on 5 August.
The company will improve the radar’s capabilities, extending its range and enhancing its counter-UAS (C-UAS) surveillance capabilities, as part of work to address emerging threats in the battlefield.
The Q-53 is designed to protect troops in combat by detecting, classifying, tracking and identifying the location of enemy indirect fire in either 90 or 360-degree modes.
Lockheed Martin will deliver 15 Full Rate Production systems under the new contract, bringing the number of systems in the army’s fleet to 189. The Lot 3 systems will continue to be produced using gallium nitride transmit-receive modules. This will provide the radar with additional power, reliability and the possibility for enhanced capabilities including extended range, counterfire target acquisition (CTA) and multi-mission, which delivers simultaneous CTA and air surveillance.
