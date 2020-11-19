Digital Battlespace

US Army aims to consolidate cyber centre management

19th November 2020 - 13:02 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Army seeks a single contractor to manage its five regional centres

US Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) has issued an RfI to industry as it seeks a single contractor to manage its five regional cybersecurity centres (RCCs).

Interested parties must respond by 7 December. The eventual deal could be worth more than $100 million.

ARCYBER covers the global with five RCCs, each ...

