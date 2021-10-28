Ultra develops ‘new wave’ of RF and telemetry equipment

Ultra has released a new line of flight-ready RF systems.

Miniature IFF unit and transceiver data link for munitions are among new systems released by Ultra Electronics.

Ultra Electronics on 27 October announced a ‘new wave’ of small form-factor RF and telemetry solutions for airborne platforms and munitions systems.

‘The new systems have been developed in close consultation with customers and in line with emerging market trends,’ Ultra stated during the International Telemetry Conference in Las Vegas on 25-28 October.

HAWK IFF is a radar-based identification system designed for C2. Small enough to fit in the palm of the hand and it weighing less than 8oz, it can be installed on Class II UAVs or ‘any fixed- or rotary-wing aircraft,’ Ultra noted. ‘Its small size frees up valuable space for other critical equipment.’

A new line of digital flight termination receivers includes the HFTR60-3 and HFTR60-4 as programmable, digital units that employ advanced digital signal processing techniques.

The Precision Strike Sensor Core ‘enables first-strike success’, Ultra claimed, with an advanced programmable transceiver to facilitate radar frequency guidance and control as well as in-flight data link communications for conventional munitions, including projectiles and powered rockets.