Ultra develops ‘new wave’ of RF and telemetry equipment

UK and US agree Airseeker support extension to 2035
Airseeker support has been extended to 2035 following an agreement between the UK and US.
Ultra Electronics on 27 October announced a ‘new wave’ of small form-factor RF and telemetry solutions for airborne platforms and munitions systems.
‘The new systems have been developed in close consultation with customers and in line with emerging market trends,’ Ultra stated during the International Telemetry Conference in Las Vegas on 25-28 October.
HAWK IFF is a radar-based identification system designed for C2. Small enough to fit in the palm of the hand and it weighing less than 8oz, it can be installed on Class II UAVs or ‘any fixed- or rotary-wing aircraft,’ Ultra noted. ‘Its small size frees up valuable space for other critical equipment.’
A new line of digital flight termination receivers includes the HFTR60-3 and HFTR60-4 as programmable, digital units that employ advanced digital signal processing techniques.
The Precision Strike Sensor Core ‘enables first-strike success’, Ultra claimed, with an advanced programmable transceiver to facilitate radar frequency guidance and control as well as in-flight data link communications for conventional munitions, including projectiles and powered rockets.
A novel method of data exfiltration could enable undetectable long-range communications in hostile battle zones.
Syracuse 4A military communication satellites will offer better resistance to different threats, such as jamming or cyberattacks, in addition to allowing troops to communicate at very long distances with an overall throughput three times higher.
Teldeyne FLIR to provide spare parts for four different EO systems.
Hungary is buying ten Mk XIIA IFF units plus associated equipment for integration with Mistral C2 systems.
The Joint Counter Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office embodies a focused and targeted approach across the US armed services to develop a toolkit of solutions.