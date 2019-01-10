UltiSat to provide network services for US government

UltiSat has received a $23 million, five-year contract to provide secure meshed/managed network services for the US government, the company announced on 9 January.

As part of a team, UltiSat will provide fully managed internet, VoIP and business application services at forward operating base locations across the Middle East and Southwest Asia.

Garr Stephenson, senior vice president of ISR and mobility solutions, said: ‘UltiSat is proud to be part of an incredible team providing satellite, microwave and terrestrial fibre communications services to support our military. UltiSat’s world class network and 24/7 secure network operations centre form the critical components to ensure the success of the programme.

‘Our expert and proactive staff alert our customers of problems with their network often times even before they are aware. Problems are escalated to engineers in real-time and are sorted out and resolved to get connectivity up and restored with the utmost urgency. Our customer is very appreciative of our rapid response to this programme’s dynamic, emerging and evolving needs.’