Digital Battlespace
Ukroboronprom sets up cyber-threat data exchange
Ukroboronprom has established a new cyber-threat data exchange partnership with specialists from the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.
The exchange will aim to support state bodies in their efforts to boost their own cyber security practices. These state bodies include the Department of Cyber Police, the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection and the Situation Centre for Security of the Cyber Security.
At the end of April 2020, according to Ukroboronprom, its software security experts prevented a massive brute-force cyber-attack in which more than one million attempts were made to gain access to employee emails.
Konstantin Busheyev, Deputy Director of Ukroboroprom for Security, said: ‘We are convinced that the recent successful experience of Ukroboronprom in deterring brute-force cyber-attacks can help protect other state-owned enterprises and critical infrastructure objects from such threats.’
The company had ordered an internal cyber security audit in March 2020 which found that its information security system was ‘fairly securely protected’.
