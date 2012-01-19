To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK wary of cyber threat

19th January 2012 - 10:12 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in London, UK

A UK government official has warned that the NATO air operation in Libya could have been vulnerable to cyber-attack as the mission was so dependent on network-centric operations.

Speaking at an Air Power Association cyber briefing in London on 18 January, Group Captain Andrew Gudgeon, chief of staff for cyberspace, OCSIA, at the UK Cabinet Office, said cyber warfare could have been a possibility during the Libyan campaign.

‘When deployed and when in coalition how do we monitor this? It seems that any force that is network-enabled is vulnerable to attack,’ Gudgeon said.

He explained that attackers do not have

