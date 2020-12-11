Digital Battlespace

UAE to receive binocular night vision equipment via FMS

11th December 2020 - 13:22 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Will L3Harris supply its Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular (ENVG-B) system?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is obtaining binocular night vision devices and accessories from L3Harris Technologies, under a firm-fixed-price FMS contract worth $13.15 million.

Work will be performed in Londonderry, New Hampshire, with an estimated completion date of 8 November 2021. 

The contract was issued by US Army ...

