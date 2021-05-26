To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Digital Battlespace

Two more Advanced Hawkeyes to receive software boost

26th May 2021 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

E-2D Hawkeye on the flight line. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Abbate)

A pair of E-2D aircraft for the USN will be equipped with the latest DSSC4 software build.

Northrop Grumman is providing Delta Software System Configuration Build IV  (DSSC4) software for two additional E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning and control aircraft, under a $9.53 million contract modification from US Naval Air Systems Command.

The modification increases the number of DSSC4-equipped E-2D aircraft to five, the DoD noted in a 25 May announcement.

It added that the deal ‘provides for the upgrade of the mission computer display memory from 32GB to 64GB’.

Work will be performed at various locations within the continental US and is expected to be completed in June 2022.

The E-2D achieved IOC with the USN in 2014 and a total of 126 aircraft have been ordered to date, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

