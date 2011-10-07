TS2 to offer Iridium Extreme handset in Poland
Today, in the Marriott Hotel in Warsaw, a new Iridium global network phone has been presented to the TS2 national trade partners. New Iridium Extreme model is the most advanced and rugged satellite phone with a unique feature of locating users anywhere on the surface of the planet. It is more than a satellite phone - it provides customers with a solution for transmission of voice, data, Wi-Fi, GPS, SMS, SOS and tracking services under the harshest conditions, anywhere on the planet.
Key features:
-- Compliance with US Military 810F. It meets the highest standards of
resistance to dust, sand, shock, vibrations, low pressure, high and low
temperature, rain and long-term moisture. It can be used everywhere, on
sea, land, in mountains or on the desert.
-- The only phone with constant user tracking. Iridium offers an open
development platform for custom location-based solutions providing real
time tracking. Through certified online portals you can track shipments,
materials delivery, ships, planes, cars, employees, expedition
participants or inform your family and friends about your location.
-- Iridium Extreme is the first-ever phone with built-in programmable
one-touch SOS button. It is a GPS-enabled solution that allows calling
help immediately and giving a precise user location.
-- It allows creation of a Wi-Fi hotspot everywhere on the planet. Through
satellite phone connection you can connect any Wi-Fi appliance,
smartphone or computer directly to the Internet.
Source: TS2
