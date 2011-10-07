TS2 to offer Iridium Extreme handset in Poland

Today, in the Marriott Hotel in Warsaw, a new Iridium global network phone has been presented to the TS2 national trade partners. New Iridium Extreme model is the most advanced and rugged satellite phone with a unique feature of locating users anywhere on the surface of the planet. It is more than a satellite phone - it provides customers with a solution for transmission of voice, data, Wi-Fi, GPS, SMS, SOS and tracking services under the harshest conditions, anywhere on the planet.

Key features:

-- Compliance with US Military 810F. It meets the highest standards of

resistance to dust, sand, shock, vibrations, low pressure, high and low

temperature, rain and long-term moisture. It can be used everywhere, on

sea, land, in mountains or on the desert.

-- The only phone with constant user tracking. Iridium offers an open

development platform for custom location-based solutions providing real

time tracking. Through certified online portals you can track shipments,

materials delivery, ships, planes, cars, employees, expedition

participants or inform your family and friends about your location.

-- Iridium Extreme is the first-ever phone with built-in programmable

one-touch SOS button. It is a GPS-enabled solution that allows calling

help immediately and giving a precise user location.

-- It allows creation of a Wi-Fi hotspot everywhere on the planet. Through

satellite phone connection you can connect any Wi-Fi appliance,

smartphone or computer directly to the Internet.

