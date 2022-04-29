Thales, CS Group to develop PARADE C-UAS system for French military

DoD seeks to enhance AI data readiness
Expedition Technology will help the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center to execute the Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development programme.
French defence procurement agency DGA has chosen Thales and CS Group to develop and deliver a C-UAS capability called Protection Déployable Modulaire Anti-Drone (PARADE).
The first part of the €350 million ($370 million) contract will see the delivery of six PARADE systems, with contributions from other French and Dutch SMEs.
According to Thales, the modular, multi-mission PARADE system will detect, classify and safely neutralise drones of all sizes up to 100kg, either to protect sensitive domestic sites or to be deployed overseas.
Speaking with reporters on 26 April, the French Ministry of Defence spokesperson Herve Grandjean said the programme was initiated in 2021. Thales partnered with C2 information systems provider CS Group to strengthen the French Armed Forces’ C-UAS capabilities.
Grandjean added that the devices will be equipped with goniometers capable of detecting the drone’s angle of approach; a radar; an EO system; and a jamming system.
BAE Systems has been tasked with developing new information warfare techniques to paralyse adversary decision chains.
EVO2 LWIR sensors were previously only available with Oculus and Aeron cameras, but they can now also be installed with Osiris and Jaegar platforms from Silent Sentinel.
Relay ground stations are a component of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution system to overhaul US missile warning and missile defence systems.
Amherst Systems is to maintain and repair Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator and Advanced Multiple Emitter Simulator systems and subsystems for the Naval Air Warfare Center and FMS customers.
PAR Government Systems will research and develop RF communications-related technologies to support C4I programmes for the USAF.