Thales, CS Group to develop PARADE C-UAS system for French military

French defence procurement agency DGA has chosen Thales and CS Group to develop and deliver a C-UAS capability called Protection Déployable Modulaire Anti-Drone (PARADE).

The first part of the €350 million ($370 million) contract will see the delivery of six PARADE systems, with contributions from other French and Dutch SMEs.

According to Thales, the modular, multi-mission PARADE system will detect, classify and safely neutralise drones of all sizes up to 100kg, either to protect sensitive domestic sites or to be deployed overseas.

Speaking with reporters on 26 April, the French Ministry of Defence spokesperson Herve Grandjean said the programme was initiated in 2021. Thales partnered with C2 information systems provider CS Group to strengthen the French Armed Forces’ C-UAS capabilities.

Grandjean added that the devices will be equipped with goniometers capable of detecting the drone’s angle of approach; a radar; an EO system; and a jamming system.