Digital Battlespace
Textron continues support for Peace Dragon
Textron Aviation will continue to provide contractor logistic support for the Iraqi Air Force (IQAF) fleet of King Air 350ER aircraft under the Peace Dragon ISR programme, the DoD announced on 17 March.
A new $12.55 million contract modification adds six months to the multi-year basic FMS contract.
The ...
