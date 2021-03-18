Digital Battlespace

Textron continues support for Peace Dragon

18th March 2021 - 15:32 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS
Iraqi ISR programme includes half a dozen King Air 350ER aircraft.

Textron Aviation will continue to provide contractor logistic support for the Iraqi Air Force (IQAF) fleet of King Air 350ER aircraft under the Peace Dragon ISR programme, the DoD announced on 17 March.

A new $12.55 million contract modification adds six months to the multi-year basic FMS contract.

The ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace