Digital Battlespace

Textron and Shield AI seek to improve unmanned operations in denied environments

14th October 2020 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Two companies work on proof-of-concept to enhance capabilities of autonomous platforms

Textron Systems and Shield AI announced on 13 October that they are teaming up to support ‘advanced, multi-domain autonomy for a variety of military applications’.

The two companies are cooperating on a proof-of-concept to integrate Shield AI software into unmanned systems from Textron.

The overall aim is to use AI ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace