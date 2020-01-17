Terma receives contract for F-16 PIDSU

Terma Denmark has received an $84 million contract from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency for F-16 hardware, the company announced on 17 January.

The contract, placed on behalf of the US Air National Guard (US ANG) and F-16 System Program Office (SPO), includes delivery of Pylon Integrated Dispensing System Universal (PIDSU), EW core pylons with provisions for future missile warning system installation, flare-up kits and test adapters.

The contract’s expected five years delivery period will start late 2020.

The US ANG PIDSU and EW core pylon configuration equips both left- and right-hand pylons with three chaff/flare dispenser magazines. This was made possible by introducing a new compact variant of the Terma Digital Sequencer Switch which allows installation of the additional dispenser magazine. Once implemented all the existing and new ANG Terma pylons will feature flare dispense, and EW core pylons will have all hardware for smart dispense of expendable active decoys and multi-shot flares.

The PIDS was originally designed for chaff dispense, but the Flare Dispenser Modification Kit, comprising special magazines and a modified breech plate, will allow dispense of flares from the PIDS versions. This will help counter the emerging threat scenario, especially when operating from deployed bases, of increased IR threats including MANPADs.