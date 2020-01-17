DB - Digital Battlespace
Terma receives contract for F-16 PIDSU
Terma Denmark has received an $84 million contract from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency for F-16 hardware, the company announced on 17 January.
The contract, placed on behalf of the US Air National Guard (US ANG) and F-16 System Program Office (SPO), includes delivery of Pylon Integrated Dispensing System Universal (PIDSU), EW core pylons with provisions for future missile warning system installation, flare-up kits and test adapters.
The contract’s expected five years delivery period will start late 2020.
The US ANG PIDSU and EW core pylon configuration equips both left- and right-hand pylons with three chaff/flare dispenser magazines. This was made possible by introducing a new compact variant of the Terma Digital Sequencer Switch which allows installation of the additional dispenser magazine. Once implemented all the existing and new ANG Terma pylons will feature flare dispense, and EW core pylons will have all hardware for smart dispense of expendable active decoys and multi-shot flares.
The PIDS was originally designed for chaff dispense, but the Flare Dispenser Modification Kit, comprising special magazines and a modified breech plate, will allow dispense of flares from the PIDS versions. This will help counter the emerging threat scenario, especially when operating from deployed bases, of increased IR threats including MANPADs.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Raytheon awarded USAF comms terminals work
Raytheon has received a contract action from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for the force element terminal (FET) development effort. The $442.2 ...
-
Pony Express 1 mission launched
Lockheed Martin has launched the Pony Express 1 mission as a hosted payload on Tyvak-0129, a next-generation Tyvak 6U spacecraft, the company announced on 16 ...
-
Raytheon signs partner for SPY-6 array structures
Raytheon and Major Tool & Machine have signed an exclusive teaming agreement to develop array structures for the US Navy's SPY-6 radar programme.The agreement will ...
-
Lockheed Martin to continue SEWIP support
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $13.9 million Design Agent engineering services contract by the US Navy, the company announced on 14 January.The contract will ...
-
Thales and Dassault Aviation to strengthen France's SIGINT capabilities
Thales and Dassault Aviation have been awarded a contract by the French Armament General Directorate (DGA) to equip the French Army's future strategic intelligence aircraft ...
-
Northrop Grumman to continue Joint STARS support
Northrop Grumman has received a $302 million contract from the US Air Force to continue providing support for the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System ...