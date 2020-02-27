Terma North America awarded Defensive System Suite contract

Save this for later

Terma North America has received a $15 million contract from Lockheed Martin for Defensive System Suite equipment for the US Air Force HC-130J.

Under the contract the company will provide the ALQ-213A Defensive Aids Controller (DAC) and Range-Less Electronic Warfare Training (REWT) for the HC-130J.

The programme allows integration of the Defensive System Suite to the HC-130J and provides the aircrew with the ability to perform realistic EW training while flying their mission.

The REWT is latest version of advanced realistic EW training systems from Terma, offering an alternative to training on EW ranges.

The ALQ-213A based integration will provide the aircrew enhanced control of the HC-130J defensive systems and provisions that allow the addition of future systems to the Defensive Systems Suite.

Lockheed Martin will be the prime contractor and will certify the Defensive Systems Suite capability on the HC-130J.