Terma introduces new ALQ-213 EWMS system
Terma has announced the introduction of a new version of their ALQ-213 Countermeasures Management System Processor, otherwise known as the Electronic Warfare Management System (EWMS). According to a company statement, the new Reliability, Maintainability and Performance (RMP) upgrade solution will be available in 2013.
According to the company, the new version brings significant increases within processing and memory, highlights include physical form-fit compatibility with current installations, full qualification to F-16 and US Army rotorcraft environmental requirements, and new interfaces to include a third Mil-std-1553 interface and Gigabit Ethernet, high reliability and Anti-tamper provisions.
The new design has been updated and modernised to include functions such as Radio Frequency sensor integration, sensor fusion, geo-location capabilities, networking, and situational awareness improvements.
Terma said the ALQ-213 Electronic Warfare Management System is operational on more than 2.000 fighters, transporters, and helicopters worldwide including more than 1,000 US Air Force F-16s and A-10s.
