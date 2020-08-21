Digital Battlespace

Teledyne to help cool X-band radars

21st August 2020 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Teledyne Brown Engineering announced on 20 August that it has been awarded a $29 million contract from Raytheon to produce and sustain cooling equipment units (CEUs) on the Army Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance (AN/TPY-2) X-band missile defence radar.

The AN/TPY-2 is the world’s most powerful ground mobile ...

