TeleCommunication Systems announces USMC award
TeleCommunication Systems (TCS) has announced that it has been awarded $19.2 million in incremental funding to provide the US Marine Corps (USMC) with Wireless Point to Point Link (WPPL) systems and depot spares equipment. The award was announced on 11 September in a company statement.
The US Army Project Manager for the Warfighter Information Network-Tactical (PM WIN-T) Commercial Satellite Terminal Program (CSTP) is managing these procurements through the army's $5 billion World-Wide Satellite Systems (WWSS) contract vehicle.
The TCS WPPL system is part of the TCS TotalCom portfolio, and provides secure point-to-point and point-to-multipoint, line-of-sight and non-line-of-sight transmission of voice, video, and data communications. According to the company, WPPL enables the USMC to ‘close the gap on the last digital mile, pushing data services to the network edge using a low-cost alternative to more expensive beyond-line-of-sight satellite communications.’
WPPL provides secure line-of-sight / non-line-of-sight RF communications over terrestrial microwave radio links at distances extending up to 35 miles. A cost-effective addition to a traditional VSAT solution, the TCS WPPL, comprised of Redline and Harris radios mounted on a 35 foot adjustable mast, allows for NIPR, SIPR, VoIP, Video, and DSN transmission of vital information in a point-to-point or point-to-multipoint configuration.
Michael Bristol, senior vice president and general manager of government solutions at TCS said: ‘The USMC is employing a variety of innovative communications solutions in order to achieve their goals. TCS' secure, proven, and cost-effective WPPL solution helps them maintain this reputation for innovation and continue their important mission.’
More from Digital Battlespace
-
AUSA 2024: General Micro Systems adds four new products to the X9 Spider family
The airborne three-domain, the two ground-based and the ¼ ATR OpenVPX-based cross-domain systems were engineered to provide real-time security across multi-domain operations.
-
BAE Systems gets go-ahead for second phase of mission communications programme
DARPA’s Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) programme was set up to develop an autonomous tactical network and enable critical data flow in contested environments.
-
Just Released: Space Technology Report
Why space is an essential part of modern military capabilities
-
Work-from-home warfare: the power of mixed reality
Defence-secure mixed reality headsets can save hours, or even weeks, of travel time to fix defunct equipment or get subject experts effectively “on-site” where they are needed.
-
Northrop Grumman receives follow-on contract for CUAS and C-IED systems
The Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) counter-improvised explosive device (C-IED) and Drone Restricted Access Using Known Electromagnetic Warfare (DRAKE) counter-UAS (CUAS) systems are mounted and dismounted RF jammers.
-
Adarga’s Vantage AI software selected for UK Strategic Command’s Defence Support
Adarga’s Vantage information analysis tool is in service with the UK MoD and individual UK forces. It builds on the company’s Knowledge Platform which processes, organises and analyses open source material, as well as information held by the user’s military, security and intelligence services.