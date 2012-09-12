TeleCommunication Systems announces USMC award

TeleCommunication Systems (TCS) has announced that it has been awarded $19.2 million in incremental funding to provide the US Marine Corps (USMC) with Wireless Point to Point Link (WPPL) systems and depot spares equipment. The award was announced on 11 September in a company statement.

The US Army Project Manager for the Warfighter Information Network-Tactical (PM WIN-T) Commercial Satellite Terminal Program (CSTP) is managing these procurements through the army's $5 billion World-Wide Satellite Systems (WWSS) contract vehicle.



The TCS WPPL system is part of the TCS TotalCom portfolio, and provides secure point-to-point and point-to-multipoint, line-of-sight and non-line-of-sight transmission of voice, video, and data communications. According to the company, WPPL enables the USMC to ‘close the gap on the last digital mile, pushing data services to the network edge using a low-cost alternative to more expensive beyond-line-of-sight satellite communications.’



WPPL provides secure line-of-sight / non-line-of-sight RF communications over terrestrial microwave radio links at distances extending up to 35 miles. A cost-effective addition to a traditional VSAT solution, the TCS WPPL, comprised of Redline and Harris radios mounted on a 35 foot adjustable mast, allows for NIPR, SIPR, VoIP, Video, and DSN transmission of vital information in a point-to-point or point-to-multipoint configuration.



Michael Bristol, senior vice president and general manager of government solutions at TCS said: ‘The USMC is employing a variety of innovative communications solutions in order to achieve their goals. TCS' secure, proven, and cost-effective WPPL solution helps them maintain this reputation for innovation and continue their important mission.’