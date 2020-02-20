Digital Battlespace
Tapestry Solutions to support GDSS
Boeing subsidiary Tapestry Solutions has been awarded a contract to sustain and modernise the US Air Force’s Global Decision Support System (GDSS).
GDSS is the principal C2 software platform that supports global Air Mobility Command (AMC) missions. It helps mobility aircrews successfully plan and execute core missions, ranging from aerial refuelling to strategic airlift, while providing a common operational picture for AMC and mission partners on a fully integrated platform. This enables mobility air forces to rapidly move personnel and equipment around the globe and sustain troop support or relief operations.
Under the sustainment contract, GDSS will migrate to a cloud-hosted, DevOps environment while delivering uninterrupted services. In addition, next-generation software applications will be integrated with GDSS.
