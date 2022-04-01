T-MUSIC semiconductor programme moves to Phase 2

The Fast Labs R&D organisation within BAE Systems is to continue work for DARPA on the Technologies for Mixed-mode Ultra Scaled Integrated Circuits (T-MUSIC) programme.

Following the completion of T-MUSIC Phase 1, Fast Labs received a $5 million contract for Phase 2.

Work will include the development of a 400-600GHz transistor with digital complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS).

T-MUSIC is designed to enable disruptive RF mixed-mode technologies by developing next-generation terahertz transistors beyond modern limitations (as per Moore’s Law).

High-performance RF analogue electronics would be integrated with advanced digital electronics on the same wafer, BAE Systems noted in a 30 March statement.

It added: ‘This technology supports critical communications, radar, and electronic warfare (EW) capabilities, and is widely used to support commercial telecommunications’.

Potential next-generation capabilities for the US military could include a combination of wide spectral coverage, high resolution, large dynamic range, and high information processing bandwidth.

‘As services rely on electronic sensors in highly congested environments, these capabilities can cut through electronic signal clutter to provide mission-critical leap-forward performance,’ BAE Systems noted.

In Phase 3 of T-MUSIC, planned for FY2023, DARPA envisages a 600-700GHz transistor giving a 90% CMOS process control monitoring yield per wafer.