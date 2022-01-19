Sweden steps up cyber efforts

Spanish Army to acquire new optronics
The Spanish Army released a tender on 17 January to procure new night vision goggles at a unit price of up to €11,000.
The Swedish military is setting up new cyber units called ITF and 2ITF, not only to protect against intrusions and attacks on armed forces networks but also to wage ‘armed combat in the cyber arena’, according to Swedish Army programme manager Lt Col Johan Nyström.
Recruitment is underway with a view to fully staff ITF and 2ITF by 2027.
‘The new unit will significantly increase the Armed Forces' robustness and capacity for defensive and offensive cyber operations,’ Nyström added in a 12 January statement on the Swedish MoD website.
ITF units will be based in Linköping, which is also home to the Swedish defence research organisation FOI.
Amid growing concerns in Sweden over grey zone warfare, parliament passed the Total Defence Bill in December 2020 that included investment in strengthening military cyber capabilities by 2025.
Measures are in place to establish a military training facility for cyber defence education, training and exercises.
A national cyber security centre is also planned — but for the time being there is only a single unit dedicated to cyber protection: the Cyber Defence Unit, which is responsible for defending Swedish IT and C2 infrastructure against cyber attacks.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems completed development of its latest RecceLite system and successfully tested it.
Algeria recently acquired new EW jammers for its army — how effective will they be against ECCM protocols and encrypted waveforms?
AFRL programme focuses on developing and transitioning space capabilities for more effective and affordable missions.
The VR Decision project in France aims to investigate the impact of immersive technologies on collaborative processes that underpin the decision-making cycle and operational planning.
Tests with the Legion Pod on MQ-20 Avenger UASs delivered long-range air threat data to a ground centre.