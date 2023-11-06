To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Steatite nears completion of order for Crib rugged mobile operations hub

6th November 2023 - 17:39 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Steatite's Crib is a ruggedised, universal C2 terminal. (Photo: Steatite)

Steatite‘s Crib is a ruggedised universal C2 terminal which incorporates multi-function displays enabled with Persistent Systems Wave Relay Mobile Ad-hoc Network (MANET) radio.

UK technology and C2 company Steatite expects to shortly deliver the last three of 13 Crib ruggedised, universal C2 terminals ordered by an undisclosed customer.

Speaking to Shephard at the Specialist Defence & Security Convention UK exposition on 2 November, a company official described Crib as a ‘cloud relay in a box’ and that discussions were underway with other potential customers.

The official said the system was vehicle transported and – at 37.2kg with dimensions of 140cm long, 51cm wide and 27.5cm high – has been designed to be carried by two people for deployment. The official described it as an agnostic capability

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

