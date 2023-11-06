Steatite nears completion of order for Crib rugged mobile operations hub

UK technology and C2 company Steatite expects to shortly deliver the last three of 13 Crib ruggedised, universal C2 terminals ordered by an undisclosed customer.

Speaking to Shephard at the Specialist Defence & Security Convention UK exposition on 2 November, a company official described Crib as a ‘cloud relay in a box’ and that discussions were underway with other potential customers.

The official said the system was vehicle transported and – at 37.2kg with dimensions of 140cm long, 51cm wide and 27.5cm high – has been designed to be carried by two people for deployment. The official described it as an agnostic capability