SRC to carry on support for Medusa programme

25th August 2020 - 08:29 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

SRC is continuing its involvement with the USAF Medusa programme under a maximum $90 million sole-source contract, the DoD announced on 24 August.

The deal covers the the acquisition, upgrade, sustainment, installation support and design and analysis support of counter-small UAS (C-sUAS) force protection technology and subsystems manufactured by SRC ...

